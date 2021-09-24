Investigators searching for remains of missing person in Southwest Ranches, sources say

A group of law enforcement officials and forensic scientists are searching for bone fragments and other remains of a missing person in Southwest Ranches, sources told Local 10 News.

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – A forensic team is searching for the remains of a missing person in Southwest Ranches, sources told Local 10 News Friday.

Sky 10 was above the area of Mustang Trail from Southwest 136th Avenue to Melaleuca Road Thursday as law enforcement agencies from Davie and Pasco and Palm Beach counties were in the area. On Friday, officials from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were also in the area.

Authorities were also spotted in the same area a couple of weeks prior.

Davie police would not confirm whether they are searching for human remains, but said they are seeking evidence in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The investigation, we’re told, was sparked by a tip.

Sources say investigators got positive “hits” from cadaver dogs and soil samples, which has led to a more extensive search Friday.

Sky 10 was back over the area as a team of forensic scientists from Florida Gulf Coast University were spotted along with law enforcement officials.

Another source familiar with homicide investigations told Local 10 News that they are searching for bone fragments since they are shoveling dirt into buckets and using sifters, which means these could be very old remains.