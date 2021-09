NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office hosted an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of medications and documents.

On Saturday, BSO hosted the free event at the North Lauderdale City Hall.

It was called the Broward Sheriff’s Office Operation Medicine Cabinet and Shred-a-Thon.

BSO's Operation Medicine Cabinet and Shred-a-Thon collected unwanted medications from residents. (WPLG)

Officials collected the items on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Unused, unwanted or expired medications were collected for the purpose of safe disposal.

Documents for shredding were also collected.