Crews battled a large fire at a home in southwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – First responders rushed to battle a fire that broke out at a Miami-Dade home.

Fire crews said the house caught completely on fire.

Dozens of firefighters were spotted by Local 10 News at the scene near Southwest 30th Terrace and 96th Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said no one was hurt in the fire.

An investigation is ongoing into what caused the blaze.