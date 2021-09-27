Man faces charges after killing his father, stabbing his mother at their home, prosecutors say

Man is arrested for killing his father and injuring his mother during a stabbing at their home in Miami-Dade County.

Man is arrested for killing his father and injuring his mother during a stabbing at their home in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of killing his father after stabbing him in the heart and wounding his mother after stabbing her in the back at their home in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to the home on Saturday night along Southwest 16th Street, between 72nd and 73rd streets in Miami-Dade’s Coral Terrace neighborhood.

“They’re great people, they just had a problem, you know, with their son,” said Phil Acosta, the victims’ neighbor.

Detectives arrested the victims’ son Marlon Herrera and he was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Sunday morning. Herrera appeared at Miami-Dade bond court on Monday.

“It was more or less him, he started, you know, like yelling and screaming ... throwing stuff. That’s when stuff escalated, and then they called the police, and the police showed up in 5 minutes. I guess it was too late,” Acosta said.

Ad

Prosecutors charged Herrera with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted second-degree murder in the domestic violence case.

Crime scene