Remaining parts of FIU bridge set for demolition

Remaining parts of the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed in 2018 are scheduled to be demolished.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than three years after the tragic FIU bridge collapse, crews are expected Monday to begin demolishing the final parts of the structure that have remained standing.

Six people were killed when the bridge near Florida International University came crashing down on March 15, 2018 at Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 109th Avenue.

The removal of the remaining structure will allow for a survey of the land so the Florida Department of Transportation, FIU and construction partners can work toward a new project.

In February, the National Transportation Safety Board laid blame on design errors and omissions by the bridge engineer and a botched peer review by the company responsible for vetting the ultimately unsafe design.

Daniel Munilla, president of one of the companies that worked on the project, said in February that he wrestles with what could have been done differently.

“We have had many restless nights,” Munilla said. “We wish we would have done more.”

His family-run company, formerly named Munilla Construction Management and now rebranded as Magnum Construction Management, says its workers were alarmed by cracks in the area where the bridge ultimately failed but were told repeatedly by the engineer, including on the day of the collapse, that there was no safety concern.