Cinderella Castle and more get the ‘golden’ treatment in honor of Disney World’s 50th anniversary

As Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary, Magic Kingdom is ready to celebrate with golden makeovers, festivities, and more.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Festivities continue at Walt Disney World ahead of Disney World’s 50th anniversary on Friday, and Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez is giving you an exclusive first-hand look at the festivities.

Besides Epcot, which ended Wednesday night with a spectacular fire works show, Magic Kingdom is also partaking in the festivit ies to celebrate Disney’s golden anniversary.

Cinderella Castle is now decked out in gold trim and repainted with a gorgeous, rose gold color in honor of the golden anniversary.

✨The day is almost here! ✨



Why the special treatment? Because Magic Kingdom is truly where the magic first began.

Magic Kingdom was the first theme park in the state of Florida when it opened on October 1, 1971. It is now the most visited theme park in the world.

Watch the full video above to get your first-hand look at Magic Kingdom as it celebrates Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.

Can’t make it to Disney on Friday? Fans can watch Disney Magic Kingdoms’ live stream of the 50th anniversary celebrations by clicking here on Friday at 1 p.m. est.