Mistrial in Metromover attack caught on camera

The 2020 beating was caught on camera but jurors couldn't agree on a verdict and the case will go into a retrial on Monday.

MIAMI – The case of a Miami Metromover attack captured on camera last year has been declared a mistrial after jurors couldn’t come to an agreement on a verdict Friday.

A retrial is set to begin Monday with the selection of a new jury.

Robert Lee Ribbs, a 62-year-old homeless man, was arrested in the seemingly random beating of Eduardo Fernández, 74, in September 2020.

Fernández’s son told Local 10 News that his father hasn’t been the same since.

“This event changed our lives forever,” Christian Fernández said last week. “He’s another person.”

According to the arrest report, Ribbs waited until a security guard left the train before he lunged at Fernandez and began kicking and punching him. Ribbs also reached into the victim’s pocket and stole $30 in cash, investigators said.

Ribbs was arrested the next day and charged with strong-arm robbery, aggravated battery and battery on a person 65 or older.

Local 10 News Photojournalist Bob Palumbo contributed to this report.