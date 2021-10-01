Police release sketch of alleged subject who attacked woman in Palmetto Bay

Miami-Dade Police is searching for this subject who allegedly attacked a woman in Palmetto Bay.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Just days after a woman was allegedly attacked by a man in broad daylight in Palmetto Bay, the Miami-Dade Police Department has released a sketch of the subject they are looking for.

Miami-Dade Police say the incident occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Southwest 91st Avenue and 168th Street in Palmetto Bay.

According to detectives, the victim was passing a wooded area, which residents say is a popular area to walk through, when suddenly, a man jumped out and grabbed her.

Police say the subject dragged her to the ground and attempted to remove her top before brandishing a silver knife.

Thankfully, the victim was able to escape, per police.

However, the subject is still on the loose, and area residents are on edge.

Detectives describe the subject as a black male who stands between six feet and six feet, two inches tall, has a thin build, and is dark-skinned. At the time of the attack his head, face, and neck were covered with a dark-colored ski mask, and he has dark eyes. He was wearing a long sleeve dark shirt, black pants, and black shoes while holding a silver knife.

Miami-Dade Police are searching for this armed subject who allegedly attacked a woman in Palmetto Bay. (Courtesy of Miami-Dade Police)

The area is a popular area for walking, and one man told Local 10 News that he walks his dog there every morning.

“It’s my usual walk with my dog named Waffles,” Oscar Maradiaga said. “It’s crazy that I don’t feel protected walking my own dog anymore.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the subject should contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. They may also contact any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau, Sexual Crimes Unit at (305) 715-3300.