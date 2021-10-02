102-year-old World War II veteran dies peacefully while on tour to visit all 50 states

MIAMI – The United States lost one of its longest living patriots on Saturday.

World War II veteran Sandy Walton passed away at the age of 102 surrounded by his family in Santa Monica, CA.

Walton was one of America’s oldest living WWII veterans.

He was on a national No Regrets Tour, in the process of visiting all 50 states and meeting each state’s governor, giving them the opportunity to meet a living WWII veteran.

Earlier this year, Walton was in South Florida to celebrate his birthday.

While in town, he visited the Starlite Hotel in Miami Beach, which is where Walton’s father lived until he was 87 years old.

Funeral services will be in Walton’s hometown of San Diego. A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral expenses.

To learn more about Walton, visit www.GoSidneyGo.com.