Shooting scare briefly interrupts Northwestern vs. Miami Central football game

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting scare briefly interrupted a game between two Miami-Dade County high school football rivals — the Miami Northwestern Bulls and the Miami Central Rockets — on Friday night in Westview.

Noone was injured and the game resumed at the Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, at 11380 NW 27 Ave. Miami Central won 24-21.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the alleged shooting report to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

