Local News

Shooting scare briefly interrupts Northwestern vs. Miami Central football game

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County
A shooting scared high school football players during a Friday night game in Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting scare briefly interrupted a game between two Miami-Dade County high school football rivals — the Miami Northwestern Bulls and the Miami Central Rockets — on Friday night in Westview.

Noone was injured and the game resumed at the Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, at 11380 NW 27 Ave. Miami Central won 24-21.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the alleged shooting report to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email