Local News

2 officers injured during large fight at Broward County high school

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale
Officers are investigating a Dillard High School students' fight that left two officers injured on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two school resource officers were injured on Monday while trying to intervene in a students’ fight at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the two police officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Another officer was able to locate one of the suspects and that suspect began to fight with her as she was attempting to take them into custody,” said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD.

The fight happened during dismissal. A witness who asked not to be identified said a police officer’s head was bleeding and he also saw another officer slam a student on the floor.

The officers at the school required backup to deal with the mayhem. Officers detained five suspects. The incident remained under investigation on Monday evening.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

