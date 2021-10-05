Miami’s city manager assesses embattled police chief’s new plan to save his job

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, who is under a gag order, submitted a new plan to City Manager Art Noriega to deal with issues raised during recent commission meetings.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, who is under a gag order, submitted a new plan to City Manager Art Noriega to deal with issues raised during recent commission meetings.

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, who is under a gag order, submitted a new plan to City Manager Art Noriega to deal with issues raised during recent commission meetings.

Noriega asked Acevedo to submit his plan by Monday in response to an alleged decrease in “officer morale” and a threat to “the public’s confidence in the ability of the MPD to carry out directives.”

“I had the opportunity to review the document with the Chief and I have requested additional information from him to put some portions of his proposed plan into full perspective,” Noriega said in a statement.

The plan also had to address how Acevedo is planning to repair his relationship with elected officials. Last week, commissioners appointed themselves to an investigative committee to focus on Acevedo’s hiring.

Before the commission meetings, Acevedo sent a memo to Noriega and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez accusing some commissioners of interfering with an internal affairs investigation and of manipulating the MPD budget to get in the way of his reforms.

Ad

In the 24-page plan Noriega released to the public on Tuesday, Acevedo wrote he “probably moved too quickly to affect change” and part of his plan is to adjust his approach and have more regular one-on-one meetings with commissioners.

Read the chief’s plan

Chief Art Acevedo (Handout)

Chief Art Acevedo (Handout)

Chief Art Acevedo (Handout)

Chief Art Acevedo (Handout)

Chief Art Acevedo (Handout)