Tavernier man who allegedly dragged girlfriend with truck arrested again, now faces attempted murder charge

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tavernier man who was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after he allegedly dragged his girlfriend over 1,000 feet with his pickup truck and fled the scene has been arrested again and will now face attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Scott David Alan Hedger was arrested Monday in Pasco County.

Police say Hedger was first arrested last month in Tavernier and charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person, and failure to register as a convicted felon (for a prior fleeing and eluding conviction).

Investigators say the incident occurred when the victim, his then 28-year-old girlfriend, was standing on the step bar of the truck while Hedger was sitting in the driver’s seat during an argument on Sept. 14. Hedger is accused of putting the truck in reverse, causing her to fall and get stuck between the step bar and the truck.

The victim was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse. He then put the truck in drive and dragged the victim approximately 1,038 feet, deputies say.

She was then taken to Mariners Hospital before being airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Hedger subsequently was released from jail after posting $50,000 bail.

However, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, “Major Crimes Detectives later interviewed the victim at Kendall Regional Medical Center and obtained additional warrants for attempted murder and aggravated battery.”

Hedger will be returned to Monroe County to face all of the charges.

His bail is now set at $1 million.