SWAT team arrests stolen car suspect hiding in his great grandmother’s house

TAMARAC, Fla. – A standoff took place Monday between a SWAT team and the suspect of a stolen vehicle.

It turned out the home that the suspect was hiding in was his great grandma’s house.

Officers surrounded the home off of Highland Drive and 47th Avenue in Tamarac late Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers tried pulling the suspect over in the Coral Springs area, but the 18-year-old kept going, ramming into one of their units before eventually ditching the stolen car and getting away on foot.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect running through their backyards and entering his great grandmother’s home, where he also lives.

Detectives negotiated with the man until he was eventually taken into custody.

Police said there were no injuries reported.