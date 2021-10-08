Man arrested after Aventura roof standoff accused of battery on cop earlier this year

Trent Conley, 24, was accused of battery against a police officer in Hollywood earlier this year. On Thursday, authorities say he's the one who was bounding around on top of an Aventura apartment complex's roof as a warrant was out for his arrest.

AVENTURA, Fla. – The man arrested after spending almost three hours on the roof of an Aventura apartment complex Thursday has been identified as Trent Michael Conley, 24, the U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday.

There had been an active warrant for Conley for a pretrial violation out of Broward County, authorities say. He had been arrested in April in Hollywood after police say he committed battery against an officer.

On Thursday afternoon, Conley was spotted darting around atop the Promenade at Aventura Apartments (19680 E. Country Club Drive).

Police say it all started when the U.S. Marshals were serving Conley with a warrant. At first, Conley was inside an apartment, but then he refused to engage and climbed up onto a balcony and on top of the building.

“He was like basically running back and forth on top of our roof,” Promenade resident Angel Chambers said.

He was seen taking his shirt off and then at one point appearing to talk on a phone.

After he surrendered, authorities gave Conley a bottle of water and doused him with a hose.

He was then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

It wasn’t Conley’s first encounter with a SWAT team.

His arrest in April in Hollywood came after police say he threatened officers and committed battery against an officer. Police said he tried to hit one of them with a car he was driving while trying to escape arrest.

SWAT was called that time, too, before Conley was taken into custody.