Suspect arrested after allegedly throwing brick through Miami Beach window into room with 2 sleeping children

Police have arrested a man in connection to a dangerous brick throwing incident in Miami Beach.

Police have arrested a man in connection to a dangerous brick throwing incident in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police have arrested a man in connection to a dangerous brick throwing incident in Miami Beach.

Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe first reported on the incident in which a suspect was seen on surveillance camera throwing a brick through a window of the Drake Condominium located at 1460 Ocean Drive.

Drake Condominium in Miami Beach (WPLG)

It happened Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The brick went through the bedroom window of two young children, a 4-year-old and an infant, with glass landing in close proximity to both, police said.

What happened inside the children’s room after the brick was thrown was captured on a baby monitor.

Baby monitor captures the moment a brick comes through the window of a child's bedroom in Miami Beach. (WPLG)

Detectives created a Locate & Notify flyer and distributed it department-wide, which led to another officer identifying the suspect as William Watson due to previous interactions with him, police said.

Ad

Watson, 30, was taken into custody without incident on Saturday after an officer on patrol recognized him from a wanted flyer.