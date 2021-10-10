Miami Carnival expecting large crowds after being online-only last year due to pandemic

A record-breaking crowd is expected Sunday at the final day of the 37th annual Carnival Parade in Miami.

MIAMI – A record-breaking crowd is expected Sunday at the final day of the 37th annual Carnival Parade in Miami.

A negative COVID-19 test is required to attend the big event.

It’s happening at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds on Southwest 24th Street.

Temperature checks and masks are also required before entering.

The last time the event was held in-person was in 2019.

In 2020, Miami Carnival was held online only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is all about the food, the music, the elaborate costumes and celebrating Caribbean heritage, while still staying safe.

“The best part of Miami Carnival is we get to celebrate our culture,” said Marlon Hill, General counsel for Miami Carnival. “We get to reconnect with family. Everyone has been wanting to see each other. We’ve been away from each other for 19 months.”

An estimated 20,000 people are expected to attend on Sunday.

“I prefer to wear a mask,” said parade participant Eve Wong. “I’ve been working with masks for like a year now, so it doesn’t bother me, and I’ve been outside with a mask on too, so I like it because COVID is still out there.”