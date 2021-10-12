Miami police take grieving 5-year-old survivor on day-long adventure

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner said he believes the city's prosecution team is dismissing too many cases and he wants that to change.

MIAMI – Five-year-old Trenton “TJ” Mack endured the pain of third-degree burns. He survived the April 12 house fire that killed his mother, Stevangela Lankford. She died after rescuing him.

Trenton is grieving the loss. To show him support, the Miami Police Department invited him on an adventure on Tuesday that began with a surprise caravan, breakfast, and a helicopter ride over the city.

A grieving 5-year-old boy rides a police helicopter on Tuesday in Miami. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Trenton was also at the Lummus Park to learn about police horses and police dogs. He also spent time with officers on motorcycles and members of the SWAT team.

The department’s marine patrol unit also had a surprise for him at the Miami Seaquarium in Virginia Key. Trenton swam with dolphins and met sea lions.

Officers with the department’s community relations unit are asking the public to help continue to support Trenton and his grandmother on this GoFundMe page.