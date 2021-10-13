Cooper City youth basketball game interrupted by man with knife

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County man was arrested after an altercation at a youth basketball game in Cooper City.

Authorities said 32-year-old Bryant Ezeamama had a pocket knife on him when he confronted a coach during a game on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, Ezeamama reached into his pocket and postured as though he had a weapon, which ultimately led to parents grabbing their children and removing them from the game and the referee ending the game prematurely.

An off-duty BSO sergeant followed Ezeamama out of the gym and saw him discard an objet into a trash can, which investigators later discovered was a black folding pocket knife with a blade approximately four inches long, the report stated.

Ezemama is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct.