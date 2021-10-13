Loggerhead turtle rescued by Coast Guard off Florida keys

Loggerhead turtle rescued by the Coast Guard off the Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – Veterinarians at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon are working to save a loggerhead turtle, they say was hit by a boat in the Florida Keys.

The male turtle, believed to be at least 70-years-old, was brought in by members of the Coast Guard on Wednesday. Veterinarians at the facility say it is one of the largest turtles they have ever seen.

Severe boat strike loggerhead sea turtle just rescued offshore with the help of the US Coast Guard. LIVE turtle being admitted to the Turtle Hospital! #connectandprotect #compassioniscontagious#USCGrocks #oneteamonefight U.S. Coast Guard U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon Posted by The Turtle Hospital on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

The Turtle Hospital, located on the grounds of the old Hidden Harbor Motel in Marathon, Florida opened in 1986.

The facility helps to care for sick and injured sea turtles, to later release them back to into the waters of the Florida Keys.