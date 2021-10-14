Ancient Machu Picchu artifact exhibition premieres at Boca Raton Museum of Art

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Machu Picchu, the Incan citadel set high in the Andes Mountains of Peru, is one of the seven wonders of the world — and now, you can experience it in your own backyard.

Boca Raton Museum of Art is set to premiere their latest exhibition, “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru,” on Saturday.

The immersive museum experience will transport visitors to the Incan city of Machu Picchu with 192 stunning Andean gold and silver artifacts — many from royal tombs, including some that belonged to noble Andean lords that have never been seen outside of Peru.

The collection is on loan from Museo Larco in Lima, Peru, and Museo de Sitio Manuel Chávez Ballón in Aguas Calientes, Peru.

"Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru" exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. (Courtesy of Boca Raton Museum of Art)

After its inaugural run at the Boca Raton museum, the exhibition will leave the U.S. to embark on an international tour.

“It is an honor to premier Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru and to partner with such esteemed cultural institutions to bring this exhibition to the United States,” says Irvin Lippman, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Museum of Art. “We look forward to introducing South Florida and the world to the wonders of Machu Picchu and the power and beauty of the Inca civilization for what promises to be a memorable exhibition.”

The experience will also feature the first-ever virtual reality expedition of Machu Picchu, recorded in 2020 with drone-VR technology during the unprecedented closure of the site during the pandemic. It was the first time in recent history that the “City in the Sky” was completely empty.

“Through this unprecedented experience, visitors will come face-to-face with history in a whole new way,” says Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon, Ron Tan. “We are excited to bring to market this immersive exhibition for guests to encounter the ancient cultures who lived in this impressive fortress 7,000 feet above sea level in the Andes Mountains.”

A portion of every ticket sold will go to the Inkaterra Asociación, a non-profit organization vital to the conservation of the Amazonian forests, and to the Ministry of Culture of Peru. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.