WATCH LIVE: Police chief Art Acevedo goes before Miami commission for his job

MIAMI – Suspended Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo has his day in commission, with a special City Hall meeting expected to seal his fate after the city manager recommended his termination.

Acevedo is expected to go before Miami’s five commissioners. Three of them — Joe Carollo, Manolo Reyes, and Alex Díaz de la Portilla — have been in a public feud with the chief and have voiced their opposition.

On Monday, City Manager Art Noriega sent Acevedo a letter announcing his suspension with a recommendation for termination. In it, he outlined eight points that generally allege poor decisions, off-color comments and low morale.

It’s now up to the commissioners to decide whether to back a firing of the chief hired six months earlier from Houston with great fanfare.

An attorney representing Acevedo argued in the meeting that Acevedo’s suspension resulted not from his performance as chief but from his Sept. 24 memorandum where he alleged that three sitting commissioners tried to interfere in a recent internal affairs investigation.

“He was suspended because he had the courage to do what many of us don’t have the courage to do: To speak truth to power,” attorney John Byrne said.

Byrne also said they object to his not having ample time to prepare his defense and thus did not plan to call any witnesses to plead his case during the meeting, which Commissioner Ken Russell described as a quasi-judicial hearing.

“Respectfully, we believe that this outcome is already preordained,” attorney John Byrne said, adding, “this is not a fair setting.”

The commission said their charter calls for the matter to be completed within five days, meaning they are within their right to hold the meeting Thursday.

A battle in civil court is almost a foregone conclusion.

