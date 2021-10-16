Driver takes off after crashing through fence and into backyard of Miami Lakes home

A car crashed into the backyard of a Miami Lakes home and the driver did not stick around afterwards.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A driver narrowly missed crashing into a home in Miami Lakes.

Neighbors told Local 10 News the driver of a Lexus was speeding and slammed through a fence along the 8700 block of Northwest 141st Terrace on Friday night.

Scattered car parts and debris were littering the home’s backyard.

Neighbors said the driver ditched the car and ran off after the crash.

Police have not said whether anyone was hurt or if the driver had been found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.