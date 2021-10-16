Retired police officer accidentally shot by own weapon at Miami Lakes movie theatre

A retired police officer was accidentally shot by their own weapon at this Miami Lakes movie theatre.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A former police officer was accidentally shot by their own firearm while at a Miami-Dade movie theatre.

According to police, the retired officer was shot when their weapon accidentally discharged.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the CMX Cinemas located at 6733 Main Street in Miami Lakes.

The retired officer was struck in the lower extremity, police said.

Rescue workers rushed the retired officer to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police have not revealed any additional information on the shooting.