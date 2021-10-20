Arrests made in dognapping case that sparked a shootout in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – Two arrests have been made, following a dramatic shootout over a dognapping in West Park. A woman selling exotic dogs says she was afraid for her and her girlfriend’s life and was forced to shoot at the suspects, after they shot at her.

Broward Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two of the three suspects and say they are just 16-years-old.

Video of the encounter that took place on Monday night, obtained exclusively by Local 10 News, shows the three attempted dog robbers exchanging gunfire with that woman in front of her home.

A bullet narrowly missed her head and she ducked behind her car for cover.

“I would have done anything to protect my girlfriend and my home, and my biggest goal was to make sure she was OK and we live to see tomorrow,” she said.

The three boys clearly seen in the Ring video went to the woman’s West Park home around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

She said she breeds exotic dogs and figured they were there to inquire about them, but she said she noticed something seemed a bit off.

One of the men grabbed her, held her at gunpoint, and there was a struggle.

“As soon as I turned around, the other guy that was standing here went to put his arm around me, put the gun to my head. I started screaming, trying to wiggle myself out,” she said.

The trio took off with two micro bullies. They are worth about $4,000 each.

The victim says she is happy about the arrests, but is still living in fear.

“I’m very happy about it, but I’ll be a lot happier and finally feel at ease when they have everybody and until then, we’re going to be here very uncomfortable.. and trying to pack up the house as soon as possible, because these people obviously know where we live. We know we have to get out of here so, I’m focused right now,” she explained.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said the woman was defending her home and that she is not facing any charges.

The victim has not had any news about her stolen dogs, but deputies are actively investigating and would like help from the public.

Anyone who thinks they recognize any of the men, or have information about the crime is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.