Investigation underway into new treatment for stroke

The University of Miami is one of 17 sites for a nationwide study into a new treatment for ischemic stroke.

The University of Miami is one of 17 sites for a nationwide study into a new treatment for ischemic stroke.

MIAMI – The University of Miami is one of 17 sites for a nationwide study into a new treatment for ischemic stroke.

The Masters-2 study is investigating a stem cell therapy called MultiStem that could expand the window for treating stroke from the current three hours to up to 36 hours.

“The fact that we are so close now with Masters-2 in likely proving this and going on to approval, clinical approval, is just you know, very, very exciting, said Dr. Dileep Yavagal, stroke specialist with UHealth.

Yavagal said that while the currently approved treatment breaks up the stroke causing clot, MultiStem could actually help the body recover and prevent further neurologic damage.

And genetic testing could dramatically reduce rare pediatric cancers according to an analysis by the National Institutes of Health

The study focused on testing the siblings of newborns who were found to carry one of 11 specific cancer related gene mutations.

Ad

If diagnosed at birth and subsequently undergoing regular screenings, researchers say 52 percent of deaths before the age of 20 could be prevented.

The authors of the study said the benefits are similar to those found when testing the relatives of adult cancer patients with known cancer causing mutations.