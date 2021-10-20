Son arrested in fatal shooting of mother in Florida City, family says

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Florida City, and relatives say that woman is his mother.

Andrew Eloissaint was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge.

According to authorities, Florida City police officers responded to a bus stop in the 200 block of Southwest 344th Street around 4:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman being shot.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said officers arrived at the scene to find a Black woman in her 40s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified to Local 10 by relatives as Loretha Bruno, who they said was in her late 40s.

“She came from Haiti,” Bruno’s cousin, Guddeursse Gaspard, said. “She’s a hard worker, she loves her kids so much. She worked for those kids and it’s devastating.”

Her family says she was headed to work in the Keys and that Eloissaint is her son.

Those same family members told Local 10 News they had been trying to get him to see someone to help his mental health, but to no avail.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.