Miami Beach residents experience power outages after fire

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Eric Conley shared a video of a growing fire after he heard an explosion on Thursday night in Miami Beach.

Conley said he ran to his neighbors’ house to make sure everyone was safe. No one was injured. Power outages followed.

“I look to my right and I just see the power line is just absolutely in flames,” Conley said. “I thought it was going to get pretty bad. I thought it was going to spread over. The wind was blowing towards our house.”

According to the FPL power outage map, a tree or branch damaged electrical equipment, and a team was making repairs to restore service early Friday morning.

Miami Bach firefighters and FPL workers responded to an area near the intersection of 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue.

Officers closed access to the area, as there were live wires on the ground. Firefighters had yet to determine the cause of the fire.