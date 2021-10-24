Mostly Cloudy icon
Good Samaritan pulls over on I-95 to help trooper rescue choking baby girl

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

EL PORTAL, Fla. – A roadside rescue of a choking baby was captured on dashcam footage in Miami-Dade County.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped along I-95 in El Portal as the child’s parents, who had already pulled over, tried desperately to help the young girl.

That’s when a Good Samaritan with an anti-choking device also pulled over and rushed into action.

The relief on the faces of the girl’s parents was apparent as the trooper helped her catch her breath.

Local 10 News was told the girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but at last check she is doing just fine.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

