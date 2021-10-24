Good Samaritan pulls over on I-95 to help trooper rescue choking baby girl

A roadside rescue of a choking baby was captured on dashcam footage in Miami-Dade Coounty.

EL PORTAL, Fla. – A roadside rescue of a choking baby was captured on dashcam footage in Miami-Dade County.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped along I-95 in El Portal as the child’s parents, who had already pulled over, tried desperately to help the young girl.

That’s when a Good Samaritan with an anti-choking device also pulled over and rushed into action.

The relief on the faces of the girl’s parents was apparent as the trooper helped her catch her breath.

Local 10 News was told the girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but at last check she is doing just fine.