Shocking new video taken by witness shows car as it flies into Hallandale Beach home

The driver of a Tesla who witnessed the entire incident says he was in shock to the see the car go flying into the home in Hallandale beach. Donna Allen, her three children, and eight grandchildren, were all sleeping inside of the home when the fiery crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Southwest 10th Street.

The driver of a Tesla who witnessed the entire incident says he was in shock to the see the car go flying into the home in Hallandale beach. Donna Allen, her three children, and eight grandchildren, were all sleeping inside of the home when the fiery crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Southwest 10th Street.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Just days after a car crashed into a Hallandale Beach home nearly killing a sleeping family inside, new video taken by a witness shows just how destructive and terrifying the accident could have been.

Donna Allen, her three children, and eight grandchildren, were all sleeping inside of the home when the fiery crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Southwest 10th Street on Tuesday.

Allen said the children were less than 10 feet from where the car crashed in. “My grandson called me, screamed my name, and I woke up,” Allen said.

The driver of a Tesla who witnessed the entire incident says he was in shock to the see the car go flying into the home in Hallandale Beach. In the video he recorded on his phone, you can overhear someone saying, “I don’t know how they didn’t touch that one,” referring to a car that nearly got hit, as well.

Ad

Wow. Take a look at this video. Only on @WPLGLocal10



Car goes flying into Hallandale Beach Home. Children inside. No injuries to the family pic.twitter.com/ulrulwhJ5a — Rosh Lowe (@roshlowespeaks) October 28, 2021

Hallandale Beach police say the driver of the vehicle was the only person in the car that struck the home. The driver was then transported to a nearby hospital with “severe leg injuries.” However, police say the driver is in stable condition.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue put out the flames after the crash. Unfortunately, the house is uninhabitable.

Despite this loss, it is truly a miracle that no one inside of the house was injured.

“I’m a praying woman,” she says of her faith.