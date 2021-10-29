Breast Cancer Awareness: Romero Britto paints city vehicles pink

The City of Miami tasked Romero Britto with decorating two city vehicles pink to remind women to get their annual mammograms on Breast Cancer Awareness month.

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Miami City Hall is using Romero Britto’s Pop art to remind women to get their annual mammograms.

The Miami-based Brazilian artist painted a Miami Police Department car and a Fire Rescue personnel vehicle.

The vehicles will be on display in Coconut Grove during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, an annual educational campaign.

Things to know about breast cancer in the U.S.

About 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer

There will be an estimated 281,550 new invasive cases and 49,290 new non-invasive cases in 2021.

About 43,600 women in the U.S. are expected to die of breast cancer in 2021.

In women under 45, breast cancer is more common in Black women than white women. Overall, Black women are more likely to die of breast cancer.

Ashkenazi Jewish women have a higher risk of breast cancer because of a higher rate of BRCA mutations.

Source: Breast Cancer statistics