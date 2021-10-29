Man charged with DUI manslaughter in Miami Beach faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Weeks after a man was arrested and charged for allegedly driving under the influence in Miami Beach and causing a fatal accident, the subject faced a judge in bond court on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pablo Castro faced a bond court judge in Miami-Dade County after he was charged with vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and driving under the influence causing manslaughter.

He was given a bond of $7,500 for the former charge and $7,500 for the latter charge.

According to police, Castro is suspected of driving under the influence at a high speed when he crashed near Alton Road and 63rd Street on Oct. 2. The crash happened just after 4 a.m., police said.

Police say he was driving the vehicle with the victim in his passenger seat at a high rate of speed heading northbound on Alton Road when he drove over a median and struck a large palm tree head on.

Upon police officers’ arrival, an officer observed possible signs of impairment, such as bloodshot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

The victim in his passenger later succumbed to her injuries after being transported to the hospital, while he, who was also transported to the hospital with injuries, survived the incident, according to police.

According to corrections, he was a bond-out on Thursday.