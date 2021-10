Christiana Mentor was last seen on Saturday wearing a dark blue shirt and yellow pants in Miami-Dade's Pinewood neighborhood.

PINEWOOD, Fla. – Officers are asking the public for help finding a 75-year-old grandmother who left her Miami-Dade County home on Oct. 23 and didn’t return.

Christiana Mentor is about 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and yellow pants and was in the Pinewood neighborhood.

Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-715-3300 or the Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.