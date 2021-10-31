Man wanted for Doral deadly shooting faces judge in Jacksonville following arrest

The man accused of a deadly double shooting in Doral made his first appearance in court this weekend.

Miguel Felix Hernandez, 45, was ordered by a judge in Jacksonville to be held without bond.

He’s facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Bookng photo of Miguel Felix Hernandez, arrested on a Miami-Dade County warrant during a traffic stop on Interstate 10. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office/FHP photos)

Hernandez was picked up by state troopers in Jacksonville after his car broke down.

He is accused of killing a 58-year-old woman and injuring a handyman on Thursday.

It happened inside a gated community in Doral.

Hernandez lives in Hillsborough County, but detectives said he knew the victim.

He is expected to be transferred to jail in Miami-Dade County.