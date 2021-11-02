FBI releases photos of man who robbed Wells Fargo Bank branch in Hialeah

Still image of robbery suspect at Wells Fargo Bank in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – FBI agents are searching for a man who they said robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch Tuesday morning in Hialeah.

The robbery was reported shortly after 9:15 a.m. at the bank at 6707 NW 186th St.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man, who was wearing a black Adidas hat, a face mask and a hoodie, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

One photo taken from the surveillance video inside the bank shows the man speaking on the cellphone while holding up a note to the employee.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.