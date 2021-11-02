Freshman girl accused of assaulting Stoneman Douglas teacher faces expulsion

The girl has been suspended for 10 days and the Broward County school district has recommended her for expulsion. She appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 9th-grade student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland appeared before a judge over Zoom on Tuesday morning after she was accused of attacking her teacher a day earlier.

The girl was with her parents when she appeared before Judge Michael Orlando. The state said she has officially been suspended for 10 days and the district has recommended her for expulsion.

She could also face charges after allegedly assaulting her teacher Sharon Cutler and being accused of also hitting a student who tried to intervene.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

Local 10 News reached out to Cutler, but she asked for privacy. She told her followers on social media that she is doing OK.

A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is going to face disciplinary action after allegedly attacking a teacher.

According to her LinkedIn page, Cutler has been at Stoneman Douglas since 2004 and teaches finance classes while also being an advisor for the school’s DECA program.

Broward County Public Schools sent Local 10 News a statement saying “the school resource officer, security team and staff immediately responded to the incident involving a student and teacher. No serious injuries were reported. ... The student responsible will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences.”

The student is now on house arrest and has been ordered to stay away from her teacher, her classmate and the school.

She’s scheduled to be back in court later this month.