Tow truck driver attacked at gunpoint in North Miami, arrest report says

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 22-year-old man is behind bars after police say he and another man pulled out guns and beat up a man who was trying to tow a car in North Miami on Monday morning.

Local 10 News reported Monday about the incident, and the arrest report of Illan Geordanice says that he and a co-defendant confronted the tow-truck operator as Geordanice’s BMW was being towed for illegally parking outside a business.

The co-defendant has been identified as Georges Boyer, also 22.

Police say the tow-truck driver pulled out his phone and was trying to videotape the encounter when he was attacked by Geordanice and Boyer.

Geordanice faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.