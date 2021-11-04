2 men face charges in shooting that occurred outside Booby Trap strip club

Jeffrey Casas, 30, has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside the Booby Trap strip club.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are facing charges in connection with a shootout that occurred Wednesday morning outside the Booby Trap strip club on Northwest South River Drive, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m.

According to one of the suspect’s arrest reports, three people parked their vehicle in front of the strip club and were walking to the entrance when they were approached by three men leaving the club, two of whom were identified as Jeffrey Casas, 30, Yamal Yasel Lima, 24.

Miami-Dade police said an argument ensued and both parties walked back to their vehicles, at which time Lima opened his vehicle “in an abrupt manner, searching for something inside.”

Police said one of the victims got scared so he grabbed his handgun from his own vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Lima began shooting toward the three victims, striking their vehicle several times, and the armed victim shot back, striking Lima in the neck and causing him to fall to the ground.

Police said the victims ran away as Casas picked up Lima’s gun and continued shooting at them.

Casas was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Lima was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries, but he is expected to be jailed upon his release.

Further details surrounding the initial argument were not immediately known.