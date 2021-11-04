North Miami Beach police chief abruptly resigns

North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand turned in his retirement papers, effective in December. But many in the community don't want to see him go and are urging the city to support him.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand has turned in his retirement papers, effective next month, as the city’s mayor says Rand is being unfairly “micromanaged.”

Just last week, Rand was standing in front of cameras to speak about a police-involved shooting. On Thursday morning, coworkers were saying goodbye.

Rand — who has only been chief since February but has been with the department for 24 years — says he’s not able to do his job. The mayor of the city agrees and says he’s disturbed by what is becoming a tumultuous situation.

“I’m very disturbed at what I’m hearing,” said Anthony DeFillipo, mayor of the city with about 42,000 residents. “The chief of police I have the utmost respect for.

“I believe it because I see it every day. I have a pulse on my community and I have a pulse on my police department. He is being micromanaged in every move that he makes, and it is not right.”

Residents of North Miami Beach’s Jewish community put out an email saying: “I call upon every reader of this letter to urgently send the City Manager a letter with copies to the Mayor and all City Commissioners calling for the City Manager to not accept Chief Richard Rand’s letter of retirement and give Chief Rand the ability to carry out his duties for the good of the community and to give him an employment contract that he so rightly deserves.”

Local 10 News has reached out to City Manager Arthur Sorey for comment and has not yet heard back.

“If the city manager does not immediately rip up his letter of retirement and give him the full support to do his job, then you’ll a lot of officers uncomfortable, not well trained, and the commissioners are not going to allow that,” said community activist Alan Sakowitz. “It’s a huge deal.”

