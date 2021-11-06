Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day draws attention, volunteers to incredibly important local cause

Efforts have been ongoing to conserve and restore one of South Florida’s greatest natural resources, that of course being Biscayne Bay.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Efforts have been ongoing to conserve and restore one of South Florida’s greatest natural resources, that of course being Biscayne Bay.

What better way to do that this weekend than to come out, enjoy this slightly cooler weather, and help clean up our natural ecosystem.

Saturday morning at the Deering estate, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava kicked off the event.

It’s all part of the annual Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day, also known as Baynanza, one of the largest shoreline cleanup efforts to take place in Miami-Dade County.

Teams of volunteers travel down to the water and spend the day picking up trash and other pollution.

This year however, there’s a bit of a twist, as in addition to the cleanup, officials will also be unveiling the official design of the brand new Biscayne Bay specialty license plate.

Last month, three final designs were chosen, with the public able to vote on their favorite one.

Ad

The winning design will go on to become the State of Florida’s latest specialty license tag, with proceeds from those sales going towards The Miami Foundation, which supports and funds various habitat restoration projects.

As for the big effort on Saturday, in addition to cleaning up the area near Deering Estate, there are also additional cleanup efforts going on in other parts of the county.