Community gathers to honor life of Broward mother killed by convicted felon

Friends and family gathered for a mass Saturday honoring a South Florida mother who was murdered by a convicted killer.

MIAMI – Friends and family gathered for a mass Saturday honoring a South Florida mother who was murdered by a convicted killer.

A service was held for Erika Verdecia at the Cathedral of Saint Mary’s in Miami.

Police found the 33-year-old dead more than a month ago.

Her mother spoke to Local 10 News about the pain she was feeling.

“That emptiness, that pit in my stomach…this could have been prevented,” said Carmen Verdecia.

Mugshot for 54-year-old Eric Pierson. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Erika Verdecia was reported missing before authorities located her body.

The suspect, 54-year-ooldl Eric Pierson, confessed to killing her, police said. He’s being held in jail without bond.

Pierson was out on parole after serving a prison sentence for another murder.

RELATED STORIES

Family outraged that Sunrise mother’s admitted killer was released from prison after previous murder conviction

Ad

Man who confessed to stabbing woman in neck strangled teen in 90s, slit woman’s throat in 80s

Police: Man confesses to killing missing Sunrise woman Erika Verdecia

Sunrise parents concerned, haven’t heard from adult daughter in nearly 2 weeks