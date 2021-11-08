Man steals French Bulldog after trying to pay with fraudulent credit card, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for a stolen two-month-old French Bulldog with a merle-colored coat.
A man stole the puppy on Nov. 2 from the Forever Love Puppies, at 7801 Johnson St., after trying to pay with a fraudulent credit card, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.
Detective Aner Gonzalez is asking anyone with information about the puppy’s whereabouts to call 954-431-2200.
Can you identify the suspect responsible for stealing a French Bulldog puppy from Forever Love Puppies (7801 Johnson St) on 11/2/21? The suspect attempted to pay using a fraudulent credit card, and when confronted by an employee the suspect fled the business with the puppy. 1/ pic.twitter.com/vGhErJCTLn— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 8, 2021
The stolen puppy is a 2-month old female French Bulldog with a merle colored coat (white & light brown).— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 8, 2021
Please contact Detective Aner Gonzalez at 954-431-2200 with any information, so we can ensure the safety of the stolen puppy as soon as possible. (Case # 2021-070181) 2/ pic.twitter.com/zKu4cCJQBX