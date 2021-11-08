73º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man steals French Bulldog after trying to pay with fraudulent credit card, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Pembroke Pines, Crime
This image from surveillance video shows a man who stole a dog from Forever Love Puppies on Nov. 2 in Pembroke Pines, police said. (PPPD)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for a stolen two-month-old French Bulldog with a merle-colored coat.

A man stole the puppy on Nov. 2 from the Forever Love Puppies, at 7801 Johnson St., after trying to pay with a fraudulent credit card, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Detective Aner Gonzalez is asking anyone with information about the puppy’s whereabouts to call 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email