Man steals French Bulldog after trying to pay with fraudulent credit card, police say

This image from surveillance video shows a man who stole a dog from Forever Love Puppies on Nov. 2 in Pembroke Pines, police said.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for a stolen two-month-old French Bulldog with a merle-colored coat.

A man stole the puppy on Nov. 2 from the Forever Love Puppies, at 7801 Johnson St., after trying to pay with a fraudulent credit card, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Detective Aner Gonzalez is asking anyone with information about the puppy’s whereabouts to call 954-431-2200.

Can you identify the suspect responsible for stealing a French Bulldog puppy from Forever Love Puppies (7801 Johnson St) on 11/2/21? The suspect attempted to pay using a fraudulent credit card, and when confronted by an employee the suspect fled the business with the puppy. 1/ pic.twitter.com/vGhErJCTLn — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 8, 2021