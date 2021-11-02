Deputies search for brazen thieves who stole 12-week-old Chihuahua in Palm Beach

Surveillance video shows how a group stole a Chihuahua puppy valued at $7,000 from a store in Palm Beach County.

It was about 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30, when a group — two women, a man, and a boy — walked into the Puppy Buddy Pet Store at 9858 Clint Moore Rd., in unincorporated Boca Raton.

The video shows a woman grabbing Rosie, a 12-week-old Chihuahua, pulling her out of her puppy pen, and hiding her in her purse before quickly walking out.

Palm Beach County deputies are searching for the burglar and her accomplices who fled in a maroon 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica. They are asking anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.