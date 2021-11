Nicole Perez and Roy Ramos welcomed their son Reece on Tuesday morning.

The Local 10 News family grew one member stronger this morning.

Reece Ramos was born at 1:57 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20 1/4 inches.

Reece and his mom, anchor Nicole Perez, are healthy. And dad, reporter Roy Ramos, couldn’t be happier.

See more photos below:

Local 10 anchor Nicole Perez and her son Reece. (WPLG)

Nicole Perez and Roy Ramos welcomed their son Reece on Tuesday. (WPLG)