Police search for shooter who opened fire on SUV with six children inside

Shocking surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the moments and man and his family were ambushed while in a Miami-Dade drive thru.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Shocking surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the moments and man and his family were ambushed while in a Miami-Dade drive thru.

This video is absolutely shocking.

The victim was traveling with six children whose ages ranged from three to 13 years old when his car was shot up in a Wendy’s drive thru in North Miami Beach Saturday afternoon

The victim, shot in the leg, runs for his life.

“It’s very frightening,” said Detective Ingrid Cabrera with the North Miami Beach Police Department. “it’s a senseless act on a Saturday in broad daylight.”

After the shooting, the car with the children keeps moving.

“The vehicle was never placed in park,” said Det. Cabrera. “It goes over the median, into Northeast 167th Street, into traffic, and stops in the middle of the intersection.”

Ad

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the shooter.

“Extremely important, there are six kids involved, even though there weren’t hit, they are victims,” said Det. Cabrera.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.