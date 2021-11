Miami Beach Convention Center employees evacuated the building during a roof fire on Wednesday afternoon.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A roof fire prompted an evacuation of the Miami Beach Convention Center on Wednesday.

The flames were on the southern side of the roof under one of the large ventilation units. The dark smoke was visible from Miami Beach City Hall and from the parking lot of the Fillmore Theater.

Officers blocked access to the parking lot at the Fillmore and firefighters extinguished the flames before 6 p.m. No one was injured.

