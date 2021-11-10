Ugly fight between Broward high school students caught on camera

The video taken at Coral Springs High School is jolting, showing a male student punching and throwing a female student multiple times. (Warning, the accompanying video may be difficult for some to watch.)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A shocking video making the rounds on social media shows a fight between two students in a Coral Springs High School classroom Wednesday.

The video is jolting, showing a male student punching and throwing a female student multiple times. (Warning, the accompanying video may be difficult for some to watch.)

It also appears that the male student spits on the girl knocked to the ground.

One angle shows a staff member trying to get things under control.

Broward County Public Schools issued a statement that read:

“This confirms this incident took place today at Coral Springs High School involving two students. School staff intervened to bring the situation under control. There are no reports of injury. The school is in communication with the students and families involved. Coral Springs High School’s leadership takes all incidents involving student safety seriously and follows strict protocols for ensuring those who take part in fights, bullying or other negative behaviors face appropriate disciplinary consequences as outlined in the Code Book for Student Conduct.”

Charges are being considered but none have been pressed yet, Coral Springs police say.