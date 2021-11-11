Man denies showing naked photo to teen in Aventura

Joshua Weinrach, 49, was arrested Wednesday but tells Local 10 News a day later that he didn't show an inappropriate photo to a girl waiting for a bus in Aventura.

AVENTURA, Fla. – A man accused of showing a naked photo of himself to a 14-year-old girl at a bus stop Tuesday tells Local 10 News that he didn’t do it.

On Thursday, the girl’s mother Dana Obadiah had printed out flyers warning the community about 49-year-old Joshua Weinrach, who was arrested a day earlier. The family, who says Weinrach showed the girl the naked photo from his cell phone, is concerned that he’s now out of jail and he lives in their Aventura building.

As Local 10 was interviewing Obadiah on Thursday morning, Weinrach came home.

“Did you show a naked photo to that little girl?” we asked.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “She saw something, but I didn’t show anything.”

Aventura police said in an arrest report that Weinrach confessed after he was taken into custody Wednesday. He faces a charge of providing observe material to a minor, which is a felony.

“I’m terrified. I’m speechless,” the girl’s mother said. “I don’t know what to do.”

If you have information about the case or think you or someone you know may have been victimized by the suspect, you are urged to call Aventura police.