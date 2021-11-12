77º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Beloved Nick’s Bar and Grill’s team member dies during crash in Broward

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood
The Nick’s Bar and Grill’s team in Hollywood is missing one of their own. Stephen Lemus was more than just a colleague at the popular restaurant. After working there for more than two decades, he was family.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Nick’s Bar and Grill’s team in Hollywood is missing one of their own.

Stephen Lemus was more than just a colleague at the popular restaurant. After working there for more than two decades, he was family.

“Every time he came in, he would have his phone on and his headphones just listening to his country music,” Chef Stephen Beatrice said. “He was just a loveable guy.”

Lemus, 55, worked as a dishwasher on Wednesday night. He left the restaurant at 4 a.m. in his scooter, but he never made it home.

He died in a crash at the intersection of State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park.

“He will be missed; he was just one of a kind,” Beatrice said. “He was a great guy and he’s going to be missed and we love him.”

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

email

facebook

twitter