Beloved Nick’s Bar and Grill’s team member dies during crash in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Nick’s Bar and Grill’s team in Hollywood is missing one of their own.

“Every time he came in, he would have his phone on and his headphones just listening to his country music,” Chef Stephen Beatrice said. “He was just a loveable guy.”

Lemus, 55, worked as a dishwasher on Wednesday night. He left the restaurant at 4 a.m. in his scooter, but he never made it home.

He died in a crash at the intersection of State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park.

“He will be missed; he was just one of a kind,” Beatrice said. “He was a great guy and he’s going to be missed and we love him.”