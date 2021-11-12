Police: Man stole from CVS, attacked woman before being tased by officers in Miami

MIAMI – A knife-wielding man stole several items from a CVS store in downtown Miami on Thursday before he attacked a woman on the street, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, a store manager recognized James Charles Antoine, 31, and ordered him to leave.

But police said Antoine was armed with a knife and the manager backed off as Antoine left with several items he didn’t pay for.

A supervisor then flagged down an officer and pointed out Antoine.

According to the arrest report, the officer repeatedly ordered Antoine to drop the knife, but he responded, “I am British. Back off, back off.”

Police said the officer followed Antoine while calling for backup and Antoine eventually ran toward a woman who was waiting to cross the street in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Fourth Street.

Ad

Police said Antoine put the woman in a headlock while holding the knife to her neck.

He then used the woman to shield himself from police and threatened to kill her as they tried to stun him with a Taser, authorities said.

Police said Antoine struck the woman numerous time on her forehead with a metal object before dropping her to the ground.

He was eventually stunned with a Taser and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Antoine faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping/aggravated battery.